Roger Patton: 75, of Baker City, died July 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To leave an online condolence for Roger’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Justin Michael Shelton, 32, Baker City, 5:19 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Campbell and Resort streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Laura Feign Osterkamp, 58, Baker City, 2:16 a.m. Friday, July 22, Sumpter Highway; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Christina Ann Cole, 61, Haines, 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in Haines; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Thomas Allen Talbott, 25, Baker City, 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Margaret Samantha Lacey, 35, Baker City, 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
