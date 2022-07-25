Rebecca ‘Becky’ Adamson: 82, of Baker City, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard Tittle: 70, of North Powder died at his home with his family at his side on July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Gregg: 80, of Huntington died on July 21, 2022 at Weiser Care of Cascadia in Weiser, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, Citations
HARASSMENT: Noah Phillip Elroy Fulfer, 28, Baker City, 12:14 p.m. Sunday, July 24 in the block of 200 E Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Coty Daniel-duane Hanson, 25, Baker City, 4:31 p.m., Sunday, July 24 in the block of 1600 Auburn Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: (Baker County Circuit Court Warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Baker City, 10:26 p.m., Sunday, July 24 on Frontage Road; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court Cite and Release Warrant): Jimmy Dean Smith Jr., 58, Baker City, 3:44 p.m. Saturday, July 23 in the block of 600 Valley Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests Citations
PAROLE VIOLATION (Out of State Warrant): Richard Dean Ochoa, 62, Moses Lake, Washington, 7:31 p.m., Sunday July 24 on Highway 7; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 21, Baker City, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 on 13th and H Street; jailed.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF II (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ethan Scot Miller, 23, Baker City, 4:12 p.m., Saturday July 23 on I84; cited and released.
CONTEMPTS OF COURT: (Baker County Justice Court Warrant) Laura Feign Osterkamp, 58, Baker City, 2:16 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the block of 15000 Sumpter Stage Highway; cited and released
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: John Duane Buck, 37, Oxbow, 2:43 a.m., Friday, July 22 in Oxbow; cited and released
