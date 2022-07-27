Rex Kirkwood: 65, of Baker City, died at his home on July 27, 2022 with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Eldon Deardorff: A Celebration of Eldon’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 44256 Eagle Creek Road, Richland, OR. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Eldon may do so to the Eagle Valley Ambulance EMT Training Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, OR, 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, Citations
DUII: Robert Douglas Jamison, 62, Nampa ID, 10:58 a.m, Monday, July 25 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
THEFT III: Melissa Labelle Galvan, 42, Baker City, 6:03 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, in the block of 700 Campbell street; cited and released.
WARRANT ARREST (Out of state warrant): Earl Duane Major, 52, Baker City, 10:28 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, Baker City; jailed.
BURGLARY I: Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelsen, 26, Baker City, 10:28 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, Baker City; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Circuit Court Warrants): Makayla Paige Lafferty, 25, Baker City, 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, in the block of 500 Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests Citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court Warrant): Moriah Lynn Smith, 31, Baker City, 6:52 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, in the block of 3400 K Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County Circuit Court Warrants): Andrew Jay Cully, 33, Baker City, 9:41 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, in the block of 3400 K Street; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.