DEATHS
Tom "Mac" Kerns: 87, a longtime resident of the Haines area, died July 5, 2022, at his home. A service will take place at a later date. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. Memorial contributions can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines. To light a candle in Mac’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Wellmen ‘Larry’ Keener: 79, of Baker City, died July 3, 2022, at his home. At his request, cremation was held. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Larry’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frances Bennett: 83, formerly of Halfway, died June 29, 2022, ather home in Clarkston, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Kyle Ryan Bork, 22, Baker City, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Eighth and Church streets; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: Silas Dean Kelty, 36, Baker City, 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: Amanda Nichole Parker, 38, Baker City, 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Blake Andrew McCoullough, 29, Caldwell, Idaho, 11:54 a.m. Monday, July 4 at Main Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Tami Deann Dudley, 41, Baker City, 10:07 a.m. Monday, July 4 on Dewey Avenue near Place Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Ronald Montgomery Mills, 87, Baker City, 11:23 p.m. Monday, July 4 in Haines; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Tiffany Leann Bisterfelt, 26, Baker City, and Jeremy Robert Miller, 40, Milwaukie, Oregon, 3:54 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Highway 7 and Old Auburn Lane; both were cited and released after OSP Trooper Dakotah Keys stopped a four-wheeler on Highway 7 occupied by Bisterfelt, Miller and two toddlers who were not wearing helmets. The four-wheeler was traveling at 49 mph, according to Keys’ report; both adults were cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): William E. Rachau, 34, Baker City, 10:53 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in Haines; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Lara M. Muggenborg, 38, Portland, 3:36 p.m. Saturday, July 2 on Interstate 84, Milepost 302 eastbound; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: David Warren Potter, 69, College Place, Washington, 5:16 p.m. June 29 on Interstate 84, Milepost 297 eastbound; cited and released.
