Alice E. Tucker: 79, of Haines, died July 7, 2022, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Frances Bennett: 83, formerly of Halfway, died June 29, 2022, at her home in Clarkston, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: 87, a longtime resident of the Haines area, died July 5, 2022, at his home. A service will be announced later. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Mac’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Jason Lee Troyer, 46, Baker City, 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Baker City; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kyle Ryan Bork, 22, Baker City, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Baker County Jail, where was in custody on other charges.
