Death Notice
Judith “Judy” Lee Folkman: Judith “Judy” Lee Folkman, 79, of Baker City, died June 7, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City with Pastor Ian Wolfe officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Light a candle in Judy’s honor or offer online condolences to her family at www.grayswestco.com.
Funerals Pending
Eugene “Gene” Sutton: A traditional funeral service will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Harvest Church in Baker City. An interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery with military honors. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception to be held immediately following the internment at Harvest Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jason Richard Harris, 49, Baker City, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 3400 block of K Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 1:18 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 3400 block of K Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE TRESPASS: David Samuel Cutshall, 40, Baker City, 3:33 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 1900 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
DUII, FAILURE TO ABIDE BY TERMS OF DIVERSION: (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kevin Paul May, 40, Richland, Oregon, 8:03 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 80 block of Main Street; arrested and released
Oregon State Police
Accident report
According to a report by Trooper Timothy Schuette, a Harley Davidson motorcycle towing a small trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 305 at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, June 9, when the rear tire experienced a blow out. This caused the rider, Thomas Michael Vance, 67, of Evansville, Indiana, to lose control. He and his passenger, Bonnie Lou Vance, 69, of Evansville, Indiana, were thrown from the motorcycle. Thomas Vance sustained critical injuries and was flown from the scene via air ambulance. Bonnie Vance was transported by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The OSP was assisted on scene by ODOT, Baker City Fire, AMR Ambulance and Baker City Police Department.
