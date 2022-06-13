DEATHS
Faye Bergman: 80, of Halfway, died June 9, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Zelva ‘Nada’ Burdick: 68, of Hereford, died June 10, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lillie Nelson: 88, of Baker City, died June 10, 2022, at her son’s home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jeff Jones: 65, of Halfway, died June 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Maria Dennis: 59, formerly of Richland, died June 11, 2022, her home in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Eugene ‘Gene’ Sutton: Traditional funeral service Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception, following the interment, at the Harvest Church.
David G. Cherry: Graveside service will be Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Bill Rompa will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard ‘Dick’ Hopper: A celebration of his life will take place June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek, 69772 S. Highway 395 in Pendleton. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
Robert Isaac Watson: Graveside service Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Dockweiler: Graveside service Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please bring your fondest memories of Ted to share with family and friends.
Wade Dahlen: Interment will be June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Dahlen home.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, PAROLE VIOLATION, FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Eric Lee Cavyell, 31, Baker City, 2:12 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in the 1800 block of Cherry Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Union County warrants): Sunnie Jean Moore, transient, 1:31 a.m. Saturday, June 11 on Griffin Gulch Road; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant), POSSESSION OF WEAPON (Cache County, Utah, warrant): Wayne Anthony McFadden, 52, Nampa, Idaho, 7:15 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in Huntington; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Kraig Michael Stevenson, 62, Bellingham, Washington, 2:18 p.m. Friday, June 10 on the Anthony Lakes Highway.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Brandon Reese Soto, 36, Brentwood, New York, 6:24 a.m. Friday, June 10 on Interstate 84, Milepost 324 westbound; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNINSURED, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (violation): Krystal Rose Lofton, 35, Huntington, 6:18 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Third and Jefferson streets in Huntington; cited and released.
