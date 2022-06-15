DEATHS
Irene Estabrooks: 87, of Baker City, and formerly of Las Animas, Colorado, died June 11, 2022, at her residence. A memorial service will take place in the near future at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas. The inurnment will be at the Las Animas Cemetery, the date and time to be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
David G. Cherry: Graveside service will be Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Bill Rompa will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard ‘Dick’ Hopper: A celebration of his life will take place June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek, 69772 S. Highway 395 in Pendleton. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
Robert Isaac Watson: Graveside service Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Dockweiler: Graveside service Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please bring your fondest memories of Ted to share with family and friends.
Wade Dahlen: Interment will be June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Dahlen home.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Roseburg Municipal Court warrants): Jordan Kent Sanko, 28, Baker City, 11:58 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Walnut and Campbell streets.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Clackamas County warrants): Eric Michael Nickos, 31, Baker City, 10:21 p.m. Monday, June 13 at East and Campbell streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Stacy Lee Lindstrom, 43, Baker City, 8:18 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Fourth and D streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Daniel Allen Clary, 42, Baker City, 1:24 p.m. Monday, June 13 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Christopher Alain Eby, 54, Hazelton, Idaho, 7:03 a.m. Monday, June 13 in the 2200 block of 10th Street.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Brenda Jean Dotson, 62, Huntington, 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the OSP office, 2445 Windmill Lane; cited and released.
