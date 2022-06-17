Robert Isaac Watson: Graveside service Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Dockweiler: Graveside service Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please bring your fondest memories of Ted to share with family and friends.
Judith Lee ‘Judy’ Folkman: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City, with Pastor Ian Wolfe officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Judy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Wade Dahlen: Interment will be Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Dahlen home.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jeremy Larae Bender, 31, Baker City, 11:04 p.m. Thursday, June 16 in the 1900 block of Main Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Kenny Lee Hellman, 53, Baker City, 10:25 p.m. Thursday, June 16 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (3 Baker County Circuit Court warrants), CONTEMPT OF COURT (7 Baker County Justice Court warrants), SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Jason Richard Harris, 49, Baker City, 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Calvin Jay Crompton, 25, Evanston, Wyoming, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 on South Rock Creek Lane.
