Orlowna ‘Lony’ Smith: 60, of Baker City, died May 29, 2022, at her home with family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Carol Bouchard: Celebration of life, Friday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Jason Richard Harris, 39, Baker City, 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Second and Church streets; jailed.
FELON IN POSSESSION OF RESTRICTED WEAPON: Johnny Rafael Grego Valencia, 38, Baker City, 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Timothy Douglas Wiedeman, 57, Baker City, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 on Campbell Street at Geiser-Pollman Park.
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Tanner Lynn Snodgrass, 51, Baker City, 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 on W. Sutton Creek Road; cited and released.
UNION COUNTY WARRANTS: Taylor Gordon Morris, 30, La Grande, 8:22 p.m. Monday, May 30 at David Eccles Road and Highway 7; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Jason Boyd Broadfoot, 49, Island City, 1:59 p.m. Monday, May 30 on Highway 7, Milepost 25; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Denise Andrea Spacal, 72, Portland, 5:02 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Interstate 84, Milepost 306 westbound; cited and released.
