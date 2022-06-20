Mitchel Trent Thomas: 47, of the Wingville area near Baker City, died June 17, 2022, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., To light a candle in Mitchel’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Dockweiler: Graveside service Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please bring your fondest memories of Ted to share with family and friends.
Judith Lee ‘Judy’ Folkman: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City, with Pastor Ian Wolfe officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Judy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Wade Dahlen: Interment will be Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Dahlen home.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Christina Jean Hinkley, 31, La Grande, 10:46 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at 13th and K streets; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelson, 25, Baker City, 8:36 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Auburn Avenue and Birch Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Sean Dean Taylor, 31, Baker City, 7:06 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Valley Avenue and East Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jensen Rose Longden, 30, Baker City, 3:52 p.m. Sunday, June 19 near 10th and Pocahontas; cited and released.
