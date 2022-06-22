Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Dockweiler: Graveside service Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please bring your fondest memories of Ted to share with family and friends.
Judith Lee ‘Judy’ Folkman: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City, with Pastor Ian Wolfe officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Judy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Wade Dahlen: Interment will be Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Dahlen home.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 50, Baker City, 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Campbell and East streets; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANT: Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, Baker City, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 on Highway 7; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COUR T (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Delbert George Dixon, 58, Baker City, 4:10 p.m. Monday, June 20 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.