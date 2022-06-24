Pamela Lee Haney: 66, of Baker City, died June 21, 2022, at her home. A service will take place later in Echo. To leave an online condolence for Pamela’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Leigh Ann Hunter: 41, of Baker City, died June 21, 2022, at her home. To leave an online condolence for Leigh Ann’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Sharon Lee Beck, 36, Baker City, 1:55 a.m. Friday, June 24 at Main and Broadway streets; cited and released.
TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Christopher James Bays, 36, Ronan, Montana, 11:16 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at the police department; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, CARELESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNINSURED: Sherri Lynn Fuller, 51, Haines, 7:36 a.m. Thursday, June 23 in the 2200 block of Resort Street;
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Markus Damian Dethloff, 22, Baker City, 4:50 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at Madison and Balm streets; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Brian Mathew Wendt, 65, Baker City, 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 in the 1600 block of Eldon Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (domestic): Casey Lyn Lick, 48, Baker City, 6:02 p.m. Thursday, June 23 on Sumpter Stage Highway; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY JUSTICE COURT WARRANT: Keith Edward Gassin, 47, Baker City, 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 on Old Highway 30; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANT (pointing a firearm at another, recklessly endangering another person): Whitney Michelle Collins, 34, Baker City, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
