Rebecca Irene ‘Becky’ Matheson McVicker: 74, died June 24, 2022, at Auburn Medical Center in Auburn, Washington. Becky loved spending time in Richland with her mother, Pat Matheson, as well as camping, fishing and hunting in the area. A graveside service will take place Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Those who wish to make a donation in Becky’s memory may do so to Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Merrilyn Seal: Celebration of life will take place Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Richard and Merrilyn’s home at 46682 Fish Lake Road in Halfway. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Halfway Ambulance Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Sammy Garcia Jr., 37, transient, 7:38 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in the 1600 block of Indiana Aveue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Alexander Alen Adams, 26, Baker City, 1:54 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in the 1300 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Brittany Lane Peterson, 29, Baker City, 12:22 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 34, Baker City, 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 24 in the 1700 block of Auburn Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, Baker City, 4:52 p.m. Friday, June 24 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, HARASSMENT, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: Jeffrey Willis Heaton, 61, Baker City, 2:11 p.m. Friday, June 24 in the 1400 block of Resort Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Daniel Allen Clary, 42, Baker City, 6:51 p.m. Sunday, June 26 on Highway 30 near North Powder; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Bryan Christopher Keyes, 40, Baker City, 11:08 a.m. Sunday, June 26 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Joshua David Givens, 28, Halfway, 8:36 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in Halfway; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Shyla Dawn Melchior, 33, Halfway, 8:36 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in Halfway; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY WARRANTS: Margaret Samantha Lacey, 35, Baker City, 10:13 a.m. Friday, June 24 at 10th and D streets; jailed.
