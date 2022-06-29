Merrilyn Seal: Celebration of life will take place Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Richard and Merrilyn’s home at 46682 Fish Lake Road in Halfway. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Halfway Ambulance Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County and Malheur County warrants): Adrienna Dione Morris, 24, Baker City, 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 in the 2500 block of Place Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Laura Feign Osterkamp, 58, Baker City, 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 in the 3700 block of Grace Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Rodney Lee Wade, 66, Walla Walla, Washington, 2:54 p.m. Friday, June 24 at the Highway 203 Pond; jailed.
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER, WARRANTS (Baker County and out of state): Freddie Leroy Tate, 55, Sumpter, 4:37 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at a camp near Phillips Reservoir and the Black Mountain Road; jailed.
