DEATHS
Donna Terrell: 91, of Baker County, died June 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Keating. Her graveside service will be Thursday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A reception will immediately follow at the Eagle Valley Grange. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Kirby: Celebration of life will take place Wednesday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with a reception following. Pastor Jesse Whitford will officiate. A private family urn burial will follow the reception at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. To light a candle in Dick’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Carol Bouchard: Graveside military service will be Friday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. A celebration Carol’s life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Carol, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Bob Pollock: A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. Please come and join us as we share good food and stories. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Bob, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
William Jackson: A celebration of William’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Donations to Community Connection in his honor would be greatly appreciated, and can be made hrough Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
David G. Cherry: Graveside service will be Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Bill Rompa will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alicia Dawn Hills, 40, Baker City, 11:05 a.m. Thursday, June 2 in the 3300 block of Cedar Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Kenny Lee Hellman, 53, Baker City, 9:54 a.m. Thursday, June 2 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jason Richard Harris, 49, Baker City, 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Jason W. Surratt, 46, Lyons, Oregon, 6:05 p.m. Thursday, June 2 on Interstate 84, Milepost 306 eastbound; cited and released.
IDAHO FUGITIVE WARRANT: Darren Glenn Yeater, 32, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 in Baker County; jailed. Yeater had outstanding arrest warrants from Ada County, Idaho, on a charge of possession, introduction or removal of certain items into or from correctional facilities, and from Benton County, Washington, on charges of failure to appear and second-degree escape.
Accident report
Interstate 84, Milepost 332 eastbound, 2:58 p.m. Thursday, June 2. A commercial truck lost control on a curve and landed on the driver’s side against the center barrier, blocking the fast lane. The driver, Richard Simon, 57, of Hominy, Oklahoma, and the lone passenger, Lisa Simon, 49, of Hominy, were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City with minor injuries. Richard Simon was in good condition at the hospital on Friday morning, June 3, and Lisa Simon had been treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.