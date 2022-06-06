DEATHS
Donna Pohl: 80, of Baker City, died June 5, 2022, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Merrilyn Seal: 74, of Halfway, died June 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A celebration of Merrilyn’s life will take place on Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Richard and Merrilyn Seal’s residence. For those who would like to make a donation in Merrilyn’s memory, the family suggests the Halfway/Oxbow Ambulance through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Kirby: Celebration of life will take place Wednesday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with a reception following. Pastor Jesse Whitford will officiate. A private family urn burial will follow the reception at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. To light a candle in Dick’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Donna Jean Jackson Forsea Terrell: Graveside service, Thursday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A reception will follow the service at the Eagle Valley Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends of Baker or Eagle Valley Grange through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Carol Bouchard: Graveside military service will be Friday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. A celebration Carol’s life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Carol, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Isaac Watson: Graveside service Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Bob Pollock: A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. Please come and join us as we share good food and stories. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Bob, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
William Jackson: A celebration of William’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Donations to Community Connection in his honor would be greatly appreciated, and can be made hrough Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
David G. Cherry: Graveside service will be Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Bill Rompa will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Larry Merl Barker, 41, Baker City, 8:48 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Indiana Avenue and Highway 7; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Coty Daniel Hanson, 26, Baker City, 8:39 p.m. Sunday, June 5 in the 200 block of Foothill Drive; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Sammy Garcia Jr., 37, Baker City, 7:51 p.m. Sunday, June 5 in the 2200 block of 10th Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Robert John Wagner, 33, Portland, 9:36 p.m. Friday, June 3 at D and Main streets; jailed.
