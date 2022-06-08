DEATHS
Phillip Erickson: 71, of Baker City, died unexpectedly on June 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
William Dennis ‘Bill’ Moragne: 83, of Baker City, died June 4, 2022, at his residence at Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in the near future. To leave an online condolence for Bill’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gail Viola Lopez: 82, died June 6, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in Gail’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Barbara Laurel Yarter: 70, of Camano Island, Washington, died May 31, 2022, near Huntington. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Barbara’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Eugene Sutton: 85, of Baker City, died June 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. A traditional funeral service will be Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following the interment, back at the Harvest Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Carol Bouchard: Graveside military service will be Friday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. A celebration Carol’s life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Carol, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Isaac Watson: Graveside service Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Bob Pollock: A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. Please come and join us as we share good food and stories. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Bob, they may do so a charity of their choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
William Jackson: A celebration of William’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall. Donations to Community Connection in his honor would be greatly appreciated, and can be made hrough Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel F. Orr: Celebration of life, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Haines city park.
David G. Cherry: Graveside service will be Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Bill Rompa will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Margaret Samantha Lacey, 35, Baker City, 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 in the 2200 block of Second Street; jailed.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jeremy James Broyles, 39, Baker City, 5:14 p.m. Monday, June 6 in the 1200 block of Place Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, BAKER JUSTICE COURT WARRANTs: Brian Scott Spencer, 44, 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Ivan Martinez-Lucas, 28, Seattle, 11:33 p.m. Monday, June 6 on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Aaron Dale Duvall, 31, Baker City, 4:57 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
