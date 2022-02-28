James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT, TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT, IMPROPER USE OF EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Jeffery Willis Heaton, 61, Baker City, 11:13 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Resort Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (multiple out-of-county warrants): Debra Renne Efrid, 47, Baker City, 2:22 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Police Department; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joshua James Smith, 39, Baker City, 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY: Samantha Lee Hull, 22, and Gage Michael Niehaul, 22, 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): John Marisk Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 10:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, Baker City, 8:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Main Street and Court Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 33, Baker City, 1:52 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Church and Seventh streets.
