DEATHS
Delores Ethel Swanson: 86, died March 6, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. No services are currently planned. Her urn will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. To light a candle in Delores’ memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Roy Leonard Cole: 88, of Baker City, died March 5, 2022, at his home. He was a Korean War veteran. No public services are planned at this time. To light a candle in Roy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James ‘Jim’ Allison: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim, the family suggests either the Powder River Rural Fire Department or the Sumpter Valley Railroad through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Roger Ballantyne: Graveside services Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to Best Friends of Baker through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Roger, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
James ‘Jim’ Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), STRANGULATION: Daniel Nicholas Bragg, 29, Baker City, 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the 1600 block of Estes Street; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 10:36 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Broadway and Ninth streets; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Markus Gregory Burke, 42, Baker City, 10:09 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Jackson and Eighth streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County warrants): Victoria Jean McLean, 39, Huntington, 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in Huntington; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Steven Forrest Adams, 55, Baker City, 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: James Robert Blitch, 51, Baker City, 1:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the 2100 block of D Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Joshua David Givens, 27, Baker City, 4:36 p.m. Monday, March 7, in Halfway; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 20, Baker City, 9:08 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.