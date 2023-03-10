Ann Terry Hill: 84, of Pendleton, died March 5, 2023, at a local care facility. Terry was born in Baker City on Oct. 29, 1938. Services are pending with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences can be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Byron John Henry: Celebration of life service Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. For those who would like to greet the family, they will be available at the church at 1:30 p.m. for a time of fellowship and refreshments prior to the service. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene (memo: Byron Henry Memorial).
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT: Bryson Scott Buchanan, 32, Baker City, 8:26 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at 13th and Campbell streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Baker City, 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the 1400 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, March 10, 1:39 a.m. at Old Trail Road and Chandler Lane; noninjury accident.
Wednesday, March 8, 5:54 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 283 eastbound, noninjury accident.
Tuesday, March 7, 11:28 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 340 eastbound; noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.