Ron Doud: 76, of North Powder, died on March 8, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Per his request there will not be a service. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services.Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Carlene Hahn: 85, of Baker City, died on March 10, 2022, at Meadowbrook Senior Living Center with her beloved parrot “Jade” at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James ‘Jim’ Allison: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim, the family suggests either the Powder River Rural Fire Department or the Sumpter Valley Railroad through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANTS: Brendon Michael Smith, 27, transient, 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
