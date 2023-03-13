DEATHS
Ryan Brecko: 27, of Baker City, died on on March 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Austin Mikel Coble, 26, Baker City, 5:17 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Birch Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Levi James Logsdon, 31, Baker City, 2:59 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the 1300 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Bert Charles Rogers, 71, Richland, 12:42 a.m. Sunday, March 12 at Pine Connector and Pine Town Lane; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (cannabis and controlled substances): Nicholas Gordon Violet, 26, Caldwell, Idaho, 10:46 p.m. March 7 on Interstate 84, Milepost 306 eastbound; cited and released.
Accident reports
Monday, March 13, 3:04 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 302.5 westbound; noninjury accident.
Saturday, March 11, 5:21 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 343. A commercial truck driven by Anthony Murphy, 53, of Thornton, Colorado, was traveling westbound on icy pavement when it crashed into the center barrier, pushing it into the eastbound lane where another commercial truck, driven by Ronald A. White, 58, of Caldwell, Idaho, hit the barrier. A passenger car in the westbound lanes, driven by Paul J. Fang, 61, of Boise, also was involved. The eastbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Fang was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario.
Friday, March 10, 2:11 p.m. at Campbell and Grove streets; noninjury accident.
Friday, March 10, 7:37 a.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 35; noninjury accident.
