DEATHS
Florence (Flo) Marks: 96, of Halfway, died peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022, after a brief illness. A celebration of Flo’s life will take place Thursday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 45875 Highway 12 spur in Halfway, with a reception to follow. Donations in Flo’s memory can be made to the Halfway VFW through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Dale Evarts: 79, of Baker City, died March 13, 2022, at his residence. He will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in the Veterans section, and a celebration of life with military honors will be held, the date and time to be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Joshua Michael Francis, 27, Haines, 10:39 a.m. Sunday, March 13, at the police department; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chris David Goodnature, 46, Baker City, 12:02 a.m. Sunday, March 13, at Campbell and Grove streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT, PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrants): Kyle Ryan Bork, 22, Baker City, 3:18 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the 700 block of Campbell Street;
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Maria Everson Collard, 22, Baker City, 9:58 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at 10th and H streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Barry Leon Richards, 58, Chinook, Washington, 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the 200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Stacy Lee Lindstrom, 42, Baker City, 9:34 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the police department; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 26, Baker City, 8:53 a.m. Friday, March 11, at 13th and K streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Heather Dawn Torres, 45, La Grande, 10:55 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in Halfway.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Morgan Marie Johnson, 29, Baker City, 11:09 p.m. Friday, March 11, in Haines.
