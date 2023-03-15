Terri Carpenter Harper: 62, of Baker City, died March 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Accident reports
Tuesday, March 14, 1:41 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Resort Street; noninjury accident.
Monday, March 13, 10:17 p.m. at Pocahontas Road and Anthony Lakes Highway; noninjury accident.
Monday, March 13, 8:57 a.m. at Broadway and First streets; noninjury accident.
