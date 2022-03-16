Alan Lloyd King: 73, a former longtime Baker City resident, died Jan. 10, 2022, with his wife by his side in Appleton, Wisconsin, from COVID-19. A celebration of Al’s life will take place March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City.
Rebekah M. McClintock: 41, of Baker City died March 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A celebration of Rebekah’s life and potluck will take place Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene Activity Center, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Rebekah, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (three out-of-county warrants): Debra Renee Efird, 47, Baker City, 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, on Elkhorn Estates Road; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Caleb Colton Flint, 36, Baker City, 7:29 a.m. Monday, March 14, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COUNT (Baker County warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Oregon state warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 5:53 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Huntington; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF DUII DIVERSION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Laif Robert Samuel Edison, 24, Baker City, 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
