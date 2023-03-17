Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Clackamas County warrants): Eric Michael Nickos, 32, Baker City, 11:36 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Campbell and Seventh streets;
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Kenny Lee Hellman, 54, Baker City, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at 17th Street and Auburn Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Travis Charles Smith, 31, Baker City, 7:41 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the 3500 block of Cedar Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Eric Lee Cavyell, 32, Baker City, 1:03 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Accident reports
Wednesday, March 15, 10:16 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 309 westbound. A Chevrolet Impala driven by Mary Suzanne Felker, 58, of Nampa, Idaho, lost control after hitting slush and snow, and collided with a commercial truck driven by Mark Howard McGarry, 54, of Kingman, Arizona. Neither driver was hurt.
Wednesday, March 15, 4:40 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 337 westbound. A commercial truck lost control on the snow-covered freeway, crashing into the guardrail and then the center cement barrier. The driver, Surpreet Singh Brar, 25, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited for careless driving based on his stated speed, according to an OSP report.
Wednesday, March 15, 4:01 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 299 eastbound. A Ford Expedition driven by Mario Maganda Mancilla, 41, of Burien, Washington, lost control on the snow-covered freeway, entering the median where it rolled at least once and landed on the driver’s side. Maganda and his two passengers, Arianna Mancilla, 20, and Krystal Eliza Velasco, 39, of Shreveport, Louisiana, were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.