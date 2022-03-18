Bruce Hahn: 65, of Baker City, died March 15, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Wayne Stevens: 90, of Baker City, died March 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.
FUNERAL PENDING
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes' life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: George Joseph Zinie, 34, Vale, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the 2400 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Alen Alexander Adams, 26, Baker City, 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the 1300 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Laura Feign Osterkamp, 58, Baker City, 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the police department; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Ty Robert Lewis, 18, Baker City, 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, on N. Cedar Street; jailed.
