DEATHS
Janet Marie Periscke: 68, of Baker City, died Feb. 24, 2023, at her home. A memorial/celebration of life may take place in the future. The details will be announced when confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Janet’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Yvonne Stout-Price: 81, of Baker City, died Feb. 28, 2023, at her residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
George C. Wilder: 92, of Baker City, died Feb. 26, 2023, at his home. Vault interment will take place at Island City Cemetery. A celebration of life service will take place later. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in George’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.net.
FUNERAL PENDING
John Griffin: A traditional funeral Service will be Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baker City. Vault interment will be at Haines Cemetery with military honors. The service will be livestreamed https://bakercityor.adventistchurch.org. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of John the family suggests the Baker Seventh Day Adventist Church School Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 98734.Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 51, Baker City, 2:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 40, Baker City, 9:12 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at D and Eighth streets; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Kenneth Follett, 26, Baker City, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, on Highway 203, Milepost 7 southeast of Union; jailed in La Grande.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Mary Charlynn Nyseth, 49, Ironside, 11:49 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 on Interstate 84, Milepost 309 westbound; cited and released.
Accident reports
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8:11 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 298 westbound; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3:14 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 322 westbound; noninjury accident.
Monday, Feb. 27, 10:49 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 324 westbound; noninjury accident.
Monday, Feb. 27, 8:47 a.m. at 19049 Hughes Lane; motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Monday, Feb. 27, 8:40 a.m. at Campbell and Resort streets; motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m. on Highway 30, Milepost 47, about 3 miles north of Baker City; according to an Oregon State Police report, a Chevrolet Impala driven by Cassedy Anne Owens, 29, was turning into a driveway when she was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta, driven by Evan William Leary, 22, that lost control on the snow-covered highway. The Fiesta crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Robert Louis Ward, 68. No injuries were reported.
