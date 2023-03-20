Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

DEATHS

James Blaine ‘Jim’ Lampkins: 100, of Baker City, died March 16, 2023, at his residence in Meadowbrook Place. A memorial graveside service with full Navy honors will take place on his birthday, June 14, 2023, at 1 p.m at the Enterprise Cemetery in Enterprise. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service. Jim’s late wife, Virginia, will be interred with Jim at the memorial service. To leave an online condolence for Jim’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.