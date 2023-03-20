James Blaine ‘Jim’ Lampkins: 100, of Baker City, died March 16, 2023, at his residence in Meadowbrook Place. A memorial graveside service with full Navy honors will take place on his birthday, June 14, 2023, at 1 p.m at the Enterprise Cemetery in Enterprise. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service. Jim’s late wife, Virginia, will be interred with Jim at the memorial service. To leave an online condolence for Jim’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Galen Roberts Tarter: 94, of Central Point, Oregon, died March 17 in his home. His graveside service will take place Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Sean Dean Taylor, 32, Baker City, 11:17 p.m. Sunday, March 19 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
HARASSMENT, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Thomas Allen Talbott, 26, Baker City, 11:38 a.m. Saturday, March 18 in the 2200 block of 16th Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Umatilla County detainer): Mary Louise Simpson, 60, Pendleton, 4:40 p.m. Friday, March 17 in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County warrant): Christopher John Fulfer, 38, Baker City, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: David Samuel Cutshall, 40, Baker City, 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 19 in Haines; jailed.
MENACING: Mark Harold Harkness, 44, Huntington, 3:51 p.m. Saturday, March 18 in Huntington; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Christopher John Fulfer, 38, Baker City, 9:36 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Accident reports
Friday, March 17, 11:26 a.m. at Dewey Avenue and Third Street; noninjury accident.
