Galen Roberts Tarter: Graveside service will take place Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Steven Arthur Engle, 58, Baker City, 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in the 2300 block of Eighth Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Cinthia Elizabeth Ortiz, 32, Baker City, 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in the 2500 block of Church Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Shawn Lee Presock, 40, La Grande, 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Main and Baker streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Malheur County Circuit Court warrants): Gregory Warren Plano, 37, Richland, 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Jarell Blayne Jones, 43, Walla Walla, Washington, 2:23 p.m. Monday, March 20 on Interstate 84, Milepost 298 eastbound; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Emilio Salgado Martinez, 43, Kennewick, Washington, 11:58 a.m., Saturday, March 18 on Interstate 84, Milepost 303 westbound; jailed and later released.
Accident reports
Monday, March 20, 7:13 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 356 westbound; noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.