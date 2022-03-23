Gary Wentworth: 73, of Baker City, died March 20, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, with his wife and family by his side. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewe Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT OF COURT (out-of-county warrants): Jessica Dianne Stricker, 44, Baker City, 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the 1100 block of Sixth Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Crystal Gayle Canapo, 38, Baker City, 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the alley near Resort Street and Auburn Avenue; jailed.
POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Gerardo Becerra Alvarado, 33, Mount Vernon, Washington, Ricardo Linares-Cervantes, 30, Mount Vernon, Washington, 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the alley near Resort Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 45, transient, 9:57 a.m. Monday, March 21, in the 3100 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Justin Marshall Robinson, 36, Baker City, 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Ely Glenn Myers, 43, Baker City, 11:05 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Washington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.