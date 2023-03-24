Ronald “Ron” Vinson: 77, of Sumpter, died March 22, 2023, at La Grande Post Acute Rehab. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Galen Roberts Tarter: Graveside service will take place Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mildred ‘Jean’ Southard: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Island City Faith Center. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (out-of-state warrant): Lance Raymond Selleck, 47, Roberts, Idaho, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, March 23 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Casey Lick, 49, Baker City, 1:56 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Kevin Joseph Eber, 33, North Bend, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 on Highway 86, Milepost 28; jailed.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF RAPTOR PARTS, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Larayne Fae Indermuhle, 73, 2:04 p.m. Wednesday at Rye Valley; cited and released.
Accident reports
Thursday, March 23, 10:20 a.m. on the Anthony Lakes Highway; noninjury crash.
Wednesday, March 22, 11:25 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; noninjury accident.
