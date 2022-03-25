Catherine ‘Elaine’ Wood: 97, of Baker City died March 23, 2022, in Baker City with her family at her side. A private family graveside service will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Norma Magill: 85, of Baker City died March 22, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewe Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be serviced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Tami Deann Dudley, 41, Baker City, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at 3165 10th St.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 33, Baker City, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the 2200 block of Main Street; jailed.
