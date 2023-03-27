Lloyd Bigler: 74, of North Powder, died March 24, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder (next to the post office). Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: 64, of Baker City, died March 21, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Mildred ‘Jean’ Southard: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Island City Faith Center. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants, two Umatilla County Circuit Court warrants): Paul Adam Heller, 51, Baker City, 4:38 p.m. Sunday, March 26 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Payette County, Idaho, warrant): Carmon Deon Hendrikson, 34, Baker City, 3:47 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Stephanie Jill Benson, 49, Baker City, 6:10 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Third and A streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Jon Kevin Noble, 60, Baker City, 12:10 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the 2800 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Paul Michael Sandoval, 71, Halfway, 8:06 p.m. Sunday, March 26 on Highway 86, Milepost 36; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Robert Jarboe, 47, Huntington, 5:40 p.m. Friday in Huntington; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, March 24, 3:47 p.m. on Highway 30, noninjury accident.
