Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewe Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be serviced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
STRANGULATION (domestic violence), FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Daniel Dale Zimmerman, 40, Baker City, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, March 27, in the 2200 block of Mitchell Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (5 Baker County Justice Court warrants): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 10:08 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT: Harvey Kelly Ropp, 48, Baker City, 8:28 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at the police department; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Christina Jean Hinkley, 31, Scio, Oregon, 9:05 p.m. Friday, March 25, in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: George H. Overland, 58, Hermann, Missouri, 1:40 p.m. Sunday, March 27, on Interstate 84, Milepost 305 eastbound.
