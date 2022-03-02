Carol Saras: 63, of Unity, died Feb. 24, 2022, at her home near Unity. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Carol, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Roger Ballantyne: 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 26, 2022, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Roger, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Fernando Robles Tizcareno, 33, Baker City, 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, on Interstate 84 near Milepost 301, westbound.
ATTEMPT TO ELUDE (Baker County warrant): Cory Dennis Deshirlia, 44, Huntington, 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in Huntington; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Zachary Aron Carter, 24, Baker City, 10:36 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Austin Duane Dunham, 25, Umatilla, 4:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Campbell and Second streets; jailed and later released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.