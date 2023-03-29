POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Justin Lee Kasinger, 36, Baker City, 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the 2600 block of 12th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS ENDANGERING, RECKLESS DRIVING: Andrew Aber Harkness, 46, Haines, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in Haines; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 43, transient, 9:58 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the 400 block of Second Street; cited and released.
Accident reports
Monday, March 27, 6:06 a.m. at Keating Grange Lane and Miles Bridge Road; noninjury accident.
DEATHS
Dorel McFarland: 97, of Baker City, died March 25, 2023, at her residence in Meadowbrook Place. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Dorel’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: 82, of Baker City, died March 24, 2023, at her residence at Settler’s Park Assisted Living. A celebration of her life is being planned, with details to be announced when confirmed. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rock D. Madsen: 66, of Baker City, died March 26, 2023, at his home. At his request, cremation was held and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date in Boise. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Rock’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Mildred ‘Jean’ Southard: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Island City Faith Center. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
