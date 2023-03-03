CONTEMPT OF COURT (Columbia County Circuit Court warrant): Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 42, Baker City, 11:58 a.m. Thursday, March 2 in the 2100 block of D Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Michael Scott Tugman, 34, Baker City, 9:39 a.m. Thursday, March 2 in the 900 block of Resort Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence), STRANGULATION (domestic violence), INTERFERING WITH MAKING A POLICE REPORT, MENACING: Stephen Aleck Brisk, 33, Halfway, 2:48 p.m. Thursday, March 2; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Victoria Jean McLean, 40, Huntington, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 in Huntington; jailed.
Accident reports
Thursday, March 2, 8:27 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 288.5 eastbound; noninjury accident.
Thursday, March 2, 6:38 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 295 eastbound; noninjury accident.
Wednesday, March 1, 7:09 a.m. at 10th and D streets; noninjury accident.
FUNERAL PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.