Margurette D. Hall: 95, died March 2, 2022. Her funeral will take place at noon on Wednesday, March 9, at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating. She will be laid to rest with a vault interment at Mount Hope Cemetery next to her late husband, Ray Richard Hall. A reception will follow with the location to be announced at the funeral. Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker or the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneeer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Marge’s memory or to offer an online condolence to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Carol Saras: 63, of Unity, died Feb. 24, 2022, at her home near Unity. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Carol, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Roger Ballantyne: 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 26, 2022, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Roger, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Alyssa Marie Prevo, 25, Baker City, 3:29 a.m. Friday, March 4, in Baker City; cited and released.
IDENTITY THEFT (warrant): Melissa Labelle Galvan, 41, Baker City, 7:52 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT, STRANGULATION, MENACING: Cory Dennis Deshirlia, 44, Huntington, 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on another charge. The charges above are in connection with a Jan. 29, 2022, incident in Huntington.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.