DEATHS
Betty Ann Murray: 89, of Baker City, died March 3, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Betty’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Lois Dickey: 96, of Baker City, died March 5, 2023, at Memory Lane Residential Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Byron John Henry: Celebration of life service Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. For those who would like to greet the family, they will be available at the church at 1:30 p.m. for a time of fellowship and refreshments prior to the service. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene (memo: Byron Henry Memorial).
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Mark Harold Harkness, 44, Huntington, 6:05 p.m. Friday, March 3 in Huntington; cited and released.
Accident reports
Sunday, March 5, 9:33 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 332 westbound, a commercial truck driven by Luis Ochoa-Ramos, 37, of Henderson, Nevada, lost control, crashed into the center median and jackknifed. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, March 5, 9:23 a.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 43, about six miles south of Baker City. The driver in a single vehicle rollover, Mary Lou Boyer, 74, of Baker City, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City with minor injuries, according to an Oregon State Police report. “Roadway conditions were contributing factor to the crash,” according to the report. Snow fell the previous night.
Sunday, March 5, 8:31 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 332 westbound; noninjury accident.
Saturday, March 4, 6:27 p.m. Saturday, March 4 on Pocahontas Road near West Campbell Loop; property damage, noninjury accident.
Friday, March 3, 10:01 p.m. in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.