DEATHS
James M. Cazone: 79, of Baker City, died on March 2, 2022, at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande. A full obituary will be published at a later time. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory will be handling the arrangements.
Oval M. McBride: 61, of Irrigon, died March 2, 2022, at his home. Oval was born Sept. 3, 1960, in La Grande and was raised in La Grande, living there until moving to Baker City in 1992. He moved to Irrigon in 2006. A celebration gathering will take place later. You can share memories of Oval with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
FUNERALS PENDING
James ‘Jim’ Allison: Celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim, the family suggests either the Powder River Rural Fire Department or the Sumpter Valley Railroad through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James ‘Jim’ Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO MOTOR VEHICLE, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A PEACE OFFICER, RESISTING ARREST: Jane Doe, unknown age, 5:56 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the 2600 block of Oak Street; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the 2100 block of Failing Avenue; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Kathy Sue Hoffman, 52, Baker City, 4:56 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the 1700 block of Cherry Street.
RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Robert Anthony Rigsby, 37, Baker City, 12:13 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Campbell and Birch streets; jailed on charges stemming from an incident on Oct. 29, 2021.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING: Alan Louis Porter, 65, North Powder, 6:24 p.m. Saturday, March 5, on McCarty Bridge Road.
