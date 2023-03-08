Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

Byron John Henry: Celebration of life service Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. For those who would like to greet the family, they will be available at the church at 1:30 p.m. for a time of fellowship and refreshments prior to the service. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene (memo: Byron Henry Memorial).

