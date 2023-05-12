DEATHS
Venita Jensen: 95, of Haines, died May 8, 2023, at her home. At her request, cremation was held. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choie through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Venita’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Sean Curtis: 71, of Baker City, died May 10, 2023, surrounded by love at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Helen ‘Nadine’ Milton Guymon: Memorial service will be Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. with a time of fellowship at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The service will be at 4 p.m., with Pastor Troy Teeter officiating, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nazarene Church Compassion Center or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Nadine’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Nicholas Allen Wainscott, 27, Baker City, 12:28 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at Campbell and Grove streets; cited and released.
Accident reports
Wednesday, May 10, 3:39 p.m. in the 1700 block of Main Street; accident with property damage.
Wednesday, May 10, 7:04 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 335 westbound. A commercial truck driven by David Austin Vohs, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona, went off the right shoulder of the freeway at a slow speed, hitting the guardrail and then becoming stuck in mud, according to an Oregon State Police report. Vohs told a trooper than he had dropped his glasses and was reaching for them when he drove off the road.
Wednesday, May 10, 5:28 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 342 eastbound; noninjury accident.
