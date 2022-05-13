DEATHS
Fred Riggs: 95, a longtime resident of Eagle Valley, died May 13, 2022, at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his family. A graveside service with military honors will take place Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Nancee Heath: 81, of Baker City, died May 12, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Haney: 75, of Halfway, died May 10, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Estrella ‘Lisa’ Moscare Simmons: 77, of Baker City, died May 10, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A visitation will take place May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., and a memorial service will directly follow, starting at 2 p.m., with Pastor Troy Teeter of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice in honor of by sending them to Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Lisa’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Janice Marilyn Luth: 86, of Baker City, died May 11, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, and service details will be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Janice’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Ann and Mark Wyatt: A celebration of their lives will take place Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St., in Baker City. Those who would like to watch the service via Zoom, or to leave an online condolence, can go to www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Emele: A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place May 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her home in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Jackie, her family suggests the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or Best Friends of Baker, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Thompson: Celebration of his life, Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 2935 H St. in Baker City. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Christine ‘Chris’ Lawrence: Graveside service Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Chris, the family suggests McPaws Regional Animal Shelter through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Deward Thompson: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. at the Durkee Community Center. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Deward, the family suggests either the Durkee Community Corp. or Baker FFA Alumni through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jarma Myers: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at noon at the Missouri Flat Grange in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jarma, the family suggests 4-H through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Eliannah Elise Banister, 25, Baker City, 2:55 a.m. Thursday, May 12, in the 200 block of Bridge Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: June Marie Mendenhall, 57, Baker City, 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Campbell and Grove streets; cited at the Baker County Jail and released.
