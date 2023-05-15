Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

Eugene ‘Pat’ Guymon: 92, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 17, with a time of fellowship starting at 3 p.m. and reception to follow the service at 4 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Troy Teeter will officatite the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection, to Baker High School athletics, or to the charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Pat’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

