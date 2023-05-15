Eugene ‘Pat’ Guymon: 92, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 17, with a time of fellowship starting at 3 p.m. and reception to follow the service at 4 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Troy Teeter will officatite the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection, to Baker High School athletics, or to the charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Pat’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Fredrick Colton: 88, of North Powder, died May 10, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial mass will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral with Father Suresh Telagani officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to assist St. Francis de Sales in repairing the entrance stairs. Donations can be made to the Cathedral Stair Project and sent to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Fredrick’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Heck: 91, of Baker City, died May 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will take place, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Helen ‘Nadine’ Milton Guymon: Memorial service will be Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. with a time of fellowship at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The service will be at 4 p.m., with Pastor Troy Teeter officiating, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nazarene Church Compassion Center or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Nadine’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Anastacia Marie Patton, 38, Baker City, 8:05 p.m. Sunday, May 14 in the 1300 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD, IDENTITY THEFT, COMPUTER CRIME, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: James William Robert Soderholm, 29, Baker City, 9:03 a.m. Sunday, May 14 in the 2000 block of Seventh Street; jailed.
RECKLESS DRIVING: Gene David Gagnon, 57, Baker City, 10:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13 on Campbell Street near Walnut Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Cassandra Lopez, 41, Baker City, 5:41 p.m. Friday, May 12 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Shawna Jean Thornburg, 46, Hereford, 2:40 p.m. Friday, May 12 on Highway 245, Milepost 26; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, May 12, 7:50 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 287 eastbound; noninjury accident.
Friday, May 12, 1:16 p.m. at Church and Resort streets; noninjury accident.
Friday, May 12, 11:17 a.m. in the 700 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
