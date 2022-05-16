FUNERALS PENDING
Estrella ‘Lisa’ Moscare Simmons: Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A memorial service will directly follow the visitation, starting at 2 p.m., with Pastor Troy Teeter from the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. Memorial contributions in honor of Lisa can be made to the charity of one’s choice by sending them to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Lisa’s family, to go www.grayswestco.com.
Christine ‘Chris’ Lawrence: Graveside service Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Chris, the family suggests McPaws Regional Animal Shelter through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Deward Thompson: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. at the Durkee Community Center. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Deward, the family suggests either the Durkee Community Corp. or Baker FFA Alumni through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jarma Myers: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at noon at the Missouri Flat Grange in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jarma, the family suggests 4-H through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
UNION COUNTY WARRANTS: Sunnie Jean Moore, 25, transient, 6:10 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Church and Plum streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 21, Baker City, 4:31 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the 2800 block of Second Street; jailed.
HARASSMENT: Jace Taylor Prowell, 31, Baker City, 3:47 p.m. Friday, May 13, at B and Cedar streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Lynn Michelle Chantel, 54, Durkee, 8:49 a.m. Sunday, May 15, on Express Road; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Robert Wayne Jarboe, 46, Huntington, 9:54 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Huntington; jailed.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Levi James Logsdon, 30, Baker City, 11:12 p.m. Friday, May 13, on Trail Creek Road; jailed. He was also cited on a contempt of court warrant from Baker County Justice Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.