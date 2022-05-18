FUNERALS PENDING
Christine ‘Chris’ Lawrence: Graveside service Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Chris, the family suggests McPaws Regional Animal Shelter through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Deward Thompson: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. at the Durkee Community Center. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Deward, the family suggests either the Durkee Community Corp. or Baker FFA Alumni through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jarma Myers: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at noon at the Missouri Flat Grange in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jarma, the family suggests 4-H through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, RECKLESS DRIVING: Phillip Edward Holland, 22, Baker City, 4:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Elm Street and Indiana Avenue.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Kody Allen McManus, 26, Baker City, 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the 1000 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Tamara Kay Fine, 48, Baker City, 12:25 p.m. Monday, May 16, at 10th and A streets; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Robert Jarboe, 46, Huntington, 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Margaret Samantha Lacey, 35, Baker City, 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 48, Baker City, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER: Lester Lee Jones, 50, Baker City, 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the jail, where he was already in custody.
