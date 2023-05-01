DEATHS
Lester Mudget: 106, of Halfway, died April 27, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Sharron Orr: A celebration of her life, and potluck, will take place May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Connection building, 2810 Cedar St. Bring a dish (optional) of your choice and join in honoring an amazing woman who touched many. To leave an online condolence for Sharron’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 40, Baker City, 1:31 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Campbell and Oak streets; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Joseph Vernon Grove, 40, Baker City, 6:11 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the 1300 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Justin Lee Kasinger, 36, Baker City, 4:59 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the 2200 block of 10th Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Eric Lee Cavyell, 32, Baker City, 6:33 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; jailed. He was later cited on a parole violation warrant while at the jail.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Baker City, 1:09 p.m. Sunday, April 30; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Hector M. Acevedo Valencia, 30, Kennewick, Washington, 11:20 a.m. Thursday, April 27 on Interstate 84, Milepost 287. According to an Oregon State Police report, the driver was cited for several traffic infractions after Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte responded to a report of a commercial truck driving in a dangerous way. After receiving the citations, the driver threw the citation out of his window, after which he was cited for offensive littering.
Accident reports
Sunday, April 30, 7:37 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 294.5 westbound; noninjury accident.
Saturday, April 29, 11:02 a.m. in the 700 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Saturday, April 29, 8:19 a.m. at Campbell and Oak streets; noninjury accident.
Friday, April 28, 10:36 p.m. on Highway 86, Milepost 45, near Richland. A 2019 Toyota Highland driven by Kyle Kenneth Snyder, 26, of Reno, Nevada, was cited for failing to drive within a lane. According to an Oregon State Police report, the Toyota rolled during the crash and sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.
