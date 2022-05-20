DEATHS
Jerry L. Franke: 81, a former Baker County resident, died May 18, 2022, at his home in Nampa, Idaho. A funeral service will be announced soon. To light a candle in Jerry’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Robert ‘Bob’ Pollock: 88, of Halfway, died May 17, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds exhibit hall, followed by a potluck. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lynette Bullington: 71, of Sumpter, died May 7, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.lienkamper-thomason.com.
Tina Hall: 68, of Halfway, died May 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Enumclaw, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leon Carl Willis: 87, of Baker City, died May 11, 2022, at the Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where he snowbirded for part of the year. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in memory of Leon, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jerry Don Linear: 64, of Seattle, died May 15, 2022, near Durkee. His family is arranging a funeral service for him in Louisiana, where he will be laid to rest. To offer online condolences for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Richard Lee ‘Dick’ Sherman: 82, of Baker City, died May 15, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A memorial service will be announced in the fall of 2022. To light a candle in Dick’s honor, or to offer online condolences for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Deward Thompson: Celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. at the Durkee Community Center. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Deward, the family suggests either the Durkee Community Corp. or Baker FFA Alumni through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gloria Wilson: Memorial service and celebration of her life will take place Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Baptist Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Crow: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Lions Community Hall in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marge Harris: Memorial service will take place Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Caleb Colton Flint, 36, Baker City, 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER: Juan Pablo Burgos, 61, Baker City, 1:11p.m., Thursday, May 19, in the block of 1000 Campbell Street; jailed.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Michael Ray Fedderly, 61, Baker City, 8:09 p.m., Thursday, May 19, in the block of 400 Spring Garden Avenue; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.